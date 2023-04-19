PocatelloOfficialFlagPNG

Pocatello's new flag is now ranked 11th in the U.S.

 Image courtesy of the City of Pocatello

The City of Pocatello flag, which was once ranked the “worst city flag in North America,” is now ranked at the top, coming in at 11th in the United States, according to a survey conducted by the North American Vexillological Association (NAVA). Vexillology is the study of flags.

In 2022, NAVA included the designs of 312 known flags in their survey. The City of Pocatello flag received 11th place with an “A” grade and a rating of 7.47. The overall average grade for the flags considered was a D+ and a rating of 3.65, according to the survey. Only 30 percent of the flags scored an A or a B, and over 60 percent got a D or an F.

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Old Crow

Hard to believe.....it's kinda lame. I like the South Park flag.

Report Add Reply
guest2300

I'm more of a "The Simpsons" fan, personally

Report Add Reply
guest2316

I like the Family Guy flag more personally

Report Add Reply
guest2313

Im more of a cleveland show guy myself

Report Add Reply
guest2333

Im more of an American Dad guy

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.