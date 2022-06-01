The recent disagreement between the mayor and various city council members indicates a city council in need of respectful repair.
The mayor, who sometimes suffers from delusions of adequacy, has demonstrated a proclivity to obfuscation and lack of transparency rather than openness to discussion of serious matters, whether at council meetings or in direct conversations. Unfortunately, some members of the council seem determined to follow the mayor down that rabbit hole.
Pocatello doesn’t have a stellar record of financial controls or transparency. We do, however, have a record of extraordinarily high taxes. That council members were upset because members Bray and Ortega wanted more discussion and clarification about how OUR tax dollars were being spent should be offensive to every taxpayer. Equally offensive was the behavior of the mayor and council members to Ms. Ortega’s request.
The standard rules for removing items from a consent agenda provide that any council member may request that an item be removed, for any reason, and that the mayor simply moves that item to the regular agenda for further discussion. Council members Wray and Ortega should be commended for having the audacity to insist that close attention should be paid to how the city spends OUR tax dollars.
With the annual budget sessions coming up it is imperative that the mayor and council members commit to respecting each other’s concerns and working co-operatively to reach a workable budget.