Water slide demolition

City of Pocatello crews begin the demolition of the Ross Park water slide on Monday.

 City of Pocatello Photo

The City of Pocatello has begun demolition of the water slide and tower at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.

For safety concerns, the slide has been closed since 2020. Doing the demolition of the condemned slide in-house is estimated to save the city around $200,000.

