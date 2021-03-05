The turnout for the November 2020 election was an astounding total of 867,250 out of a million registered voters. We owe a debt of gratitude to the women and men who worked to make the election run smoothly despite the turmoil caused by covid-19.
Earlier this month, Rep. Mike Moyle told his colleagues on the House floor that “voting shouldn’t be easy.” I assure you, Representative Moyle, voting is not easy. Even the threat of a deadly disease did not deter the determined citizens of Idaho from fulfilling this sacred duty. We show up and vote.
Rather than introducing a slew of bills that seek to limit voting such as imposing stricter voter-ID requirements or making the ballot initiative process nearly impossible (Idaho SB 1110), I implore our elected officials to work to make voting more accessible to all citizens.
Excellent ways to encourage voting include creating automatic voter registration, expanding early voting and making it easier to vote by mail. When everyone votes, our state is great.
Kayla Dodson,
Boise