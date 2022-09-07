Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho.
A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85.
A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac.
All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
