CHUBBUCK — A 44-year-old Chubbuck woman who allegedly tried to stab a man on Thursday has been charged with felony aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon or instrument.
Juanita Kaiyou is accused of trying to stab a man in the stomach with a steak knife during an argument, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. The victim told police that he was able to grab Kaiyou’s hand and avoid being stabbed; however, Kaiyou then allegedly pulled her hand away from his and his finger was cut in the process.
The wound caused severe bleeding, according to court records.
Kaiyou was subsequently charged with aggravated battery.
She was booked into Bannock County Jail on the charge following her Thursday arrest and was released on Friday.
A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for May 17.
If convicted of the crime, Kaiyou faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.