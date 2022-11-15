Chubbuck police car and Pocatello ambulance

Chubbuck police are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra believed to have struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall before fleeing the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — Police in this Southeast Idaho city say they are searching for the driver of a black 2019 Nissan Sentra after the driver struck a pedestrian near the Pine Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Breneman Street, which is located between Walmart and the mall.

