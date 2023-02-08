THURSDAY UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT
Update to the shooting investigation at 4719 Yellowstone Ave on yesterday date.
The suspect who was identified and taken into custody was identified as William Elders age 55 of Chubbuck. Elders was booked into the Bannock County Jail and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as felony unlawful possession of a firearm due to previous felony convictions.
We were able to get the suspect into custody safely due to the cooperative efforts of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Idaho State Police.
Our investigations into the events that occurred yesterday is still on going and we don’t anticipate any further information at this time.
WEDNESDAY UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT
On 2-8-23 shortly after 4pm Officers with the Chubbuck Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police responded to 4719 Yellowstone Ave for the report of a shooting at that location.
It was reported to us that an adult male fired one round into an occupied apartment while he was standing outside the apartment. Prior to officers arriving on scene the suspect had fled to an adjacent apartment where he remained until he was later taken into custody at approximately 5:20 PM. No physical injuries were reported and no officers discharged their weapons throughout the event.
We requested assistance from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office STAR team as well as the use of their armored vehicle to take the suspect into custody safely.
Our investigation is still on going and there will be a presence of officers at the scene for some time tonight. Any witnesses to the events at 4719 Yellowstone this afternoon is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY
CHUBBUCK — A SWAT team has been deployed, people are being evacuated and Yellowstone Avenue has been shut down because of what police are calling a possible shooting near the Chubbuck fire station.
The incident may have involved shots being fired around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and appears to have since evolved into a standoff situation involving a suspect and law enforcement officers at an apartment building near the Chubbuck fire station on the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Residents in the 4700 block of Yellowstone Avenue are being evacuated as a safety precaution.
Yellowstone Avenue from Linden Avenue to Chubbuck Road has been shut down and the public should avoid the area until further notice.
The Bannock County SWAT team and its armored vehicle are currently on the scene along with Chubbuck police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and state police. Ambulances are also currently on scene but it’s unclear if anyone has been injured.
