On Saturday May 15th at 10:26 AM Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department were dispatched to the area of Hiline Rd and New Day Parkway for the report of a possible body in the canal.
Once Officers and Investigators arrived on scene they were able to recover the body of what is believe to be an adult female, however positive identification is still pending.
This case is still ongoing and being conducted in a cooperative effort with the Bannock County Coroners Officer. An autopsy is scheduled for next week with the Ada County Coroners office in Boise.
More information will be released next week when we are able.