CHUBBUCK — Local police and fire officials are continuing to investigate a vehicle fire that forced the partial evacuation of a motel late Sunday night.
Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson says detectives are investigating the pickup truck fire as arson after “suspicious circumstances” were uncovered during preliminary investigations.
The incident began to unfold around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when Chubbuck firefighters were dispatched to a pickup truck that was on fire in the parking lot of Extended Stay Pocatello on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck.
Chubbuck firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire but not before the flames gutted the pickup. The vehicle is a total loss.
Story continues below video
Police temporarily evacuated the part of Extended Stay Pocatello nearest to the fire as a precaution. The blaze did not damage the motel or any other nearby vehicles.
The only person requiring medical attention because of the incident was an individual staying at the motel who suffered difficulty breathing after being evacuated. The individual was not transported and was cleared at the scene, police said.
West Burnside Avenue was temporarily shut down because of the vehicle fire.
The incident remains under investigation by Chubbuck police and fire officials.