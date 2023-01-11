Mya Later

Mya Later

 Photo provided by Chubbuck Police Department

The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway.

On January 10th, 2023, 16-year-old Mya Later was reported as a runaway and has yet to return home. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department have made multiple attempts to locate Mya, unfortunately so far without success.

