Chubbuck motel partially evacuated because of vehicle fire By Journal Staff Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago

The scene of Sunday night's pickup truck fire in the parking lot of the Extended Stay Pocatello motel in Chubbuck. Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — A vehicle fire caused the partial evacuation of a local motel late Sunday night.A pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot of Extended Stay Pocatello on West Burnside Avenue around 11:20 p.m.Chubbuck firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire but not before the flames gutted the pickup. The vehicle is a total loss. Police temporarily evacuated the part of Extended Stay Pocatello nearest to the fire as a precaution. It did not appear that the flames damaged the motel. Story continues below video The only person requiring medical attention because of the incident was an individual staying at the motel who suffered difficulty breathing after being evacuated.The individual was being evaluated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics as of 11:45 p.m. Sunday and a condition update wasn't immediately available. West Burnside Avenue was temporarily shut down because of the vehicle fire.The incident remains under investigation by Chubbuck police.