Q: Many would say that Chubbuck is a city moving in the right direction with a new City Hall and police station and other projects such as a new fire station in the works. The opposing point of view is that Chubbuck has saddled itself with a lot of debt. Where do you stand on this issue?
A: The decision to build a new City Hall, police station, and animal shelter was approved before I was elected to serve on City Council. That being said, I do believe that Chubbuck needed new, or more space for the police department and City Hall as we are growing so rapidly. For the police department, they are doing a total remodel of the city hall. From my experience, total remodels are usually more expensive than building from scratch. Maybe we could have done things somewhat differently. The new City Hall was built in the new planned the planned downtown district, and it was done to “jump start” that plan. The new City Hall is nice, but I’m not sure it needed to be quite that big.
Q: What are your thoughts on the effort to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck? Should the two cities consider sharing resources?
A: I do not agree with merging Pocatello and Chubbuck. Based on all the feelings and comments that I hear from Chubbuck residents, there is very little to no appetite for a merger. I have been in several meetings and discussions about the issue, but I have seen no substantiated data that shows that it will save Chubbuck residents any money or improve any services.
The proponents for a potential merger want Pocatello to assume and take over all the assets of the City of Chubbuck. However, with a take-over, Chubbuck residents would have to pay for whatever debt obligations there are on those assets. Pocatello would take all the benefits and Chubbuck residents would definitely be the clear losers as they alone have to pay it. That is not a good deal for Chubbuck at all!
Q: Chubbuck seems poised for more growth. Developers are planning new neighborhoods, the library would like to expand and some hope that the city will one day have its own high school. What is your point of view on the city's growth and how should it be handled?
A: Chubbuck has experienced some good growth over the last couple of years, and we are poised for a significant amount more. With Chubbuck’s new “creative community zones” building codes that were approved last year, we allowed developers more latitude in building more modern, aesthetically pleasing, and functional neighborhoods.
With the amount of growth that is happening in the northern end of Bannock county, it would make a lot of sense to have a high school in Chubbuck. Of course, that is a decision for the school district. I know that the library district would like to expand, if they can find a way to finance it, they can do what they decide. Again, the City of Chubbuck has little say in those decisions.
Q: What is your vision for Chubbuck?
A: My vision of Chubbuck is for it to continue to be a great family-oriented community where residents can work and raise a family. A city with vibrant aesthetically pleasing neighborhoods. A City that is diverse, inclusive, and unified, with a growing and dynamic economy. I see a city government that is well-managed, effective, and efficient as it serves the residents with pride of ownership in whatever the city staff are doing.