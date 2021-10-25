Q: Many would say that Chubbuck is a city moving in the right direction with a new City Hall and police station and other projects such as a new fire station in the works. The opposing point of view is that Chubbuck has saddled itself with a lot of debt. Where do you stand on this issue?
A: The City of Chubbuck is definitely headed in a great direction right now. I have been actively involved for well over a decade in helping to guide this forward thinking direction of making the correct investments for our collective wellbeing. We have come so far in that time and decisions and choices have not been accomplished in a vacuum. With the help and buy in from the community at large we have been getting things done that have only been talked about for many years. Our personnel and facilities needs are either accomplished or will be in the next 2 years. These two needs were presented in my 2nd city council meeting in January of 2010. That was a long time ago. Getting this train moving has taken cooperative action from all of our departments working together and some great leadership from our elected officials. We have been able, so far, to get these things done without asking the citizens to assume debt that could not be handled within our current budget. What we have done will take care of the City of Chubbuck’s facility needs for decades to come. No more investment needed in this area. So my stand on this is to stay the course and watch for the opportunities that this planning is going to bring to this area.
Q: What are your thoughts on the effort to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck? Should the two cities consider sharing resources?
A: As to my thoughts about a merging of the Cities of Chubbuck and Pocatello. I have made my personal thoughts on that very clear for a long time. I would be surprised if there were any in Chubbuck that do not know my stand on this. Consolidation is not a good idea and the concept has been, or should be put to rest. The reality is it would take 50% plus 1 of the voting bloc of the City of Chubbuck to approve this idea for it to happen. I have not heard from one person in this city that is in favor of this action. Now, the more realistic notion of us sharing resources. This is being done to a degree with cooperative service agreements and the Sewer treatment plant to name a few areas that this is happening. As we are neighbors that share a boarder we should always be open to this discussion. We should and do share resources when it makes good fiscal sense that works for the collective good. We should, and will, continue to pursue these shared interests.
Q: Chubbuck seems poised for more growth. Developers are planning new neighborhoods, the library would like to expand and some hope that the city will one day have its own high school. What is your point of view on the city's growth and how should it be handled?
A: We do have many entities that are showing an interest in Chubbuck right now. People want to be part of what they see happening here. Developers from all over the region for business and commercial to residential are making inquiries and plans. We are going to see growth! So the correct questions are what, how, and when? Growth should pay for itself and not come as an added burden to those that reside and do business here currently. For that to happen correctly we need to have the right policies and impact fees in place. We have been working on this and have implemented some. There is work yet to do in this arena. I have started discussions with state legislators to streamline this process and make it more equitable and fair for all involved. I believe that action will be taken to help this process. Our choices are to grow or to shrink. We want to grow but we want to grow right. This can and will be done by proper planning and vigilance. The very best of decision makers need to be in place both hired and elected. I think we are doing very well in this regard.
Q: What is your vision for Chubbuck?
A: My vision for Chubbuck has not changed a whole lot over the years. It has just gotten sharper and come into focus more clearly as I have watched the realities of what this beautiful city is becoming. This city is going to become the very best place to live in the great State of Idaho! It is not far from there as we speak. I moved my family here over 35 years ago because of what I saw here and it has become even more of that wonderful place that I observed then. I am so excited that I have been given the opportunity in my years to become a small part of helping Chubbuck see its full potential. Many talented people have made great efforts to make this so. Chubbuck is a great place to live because of the people that have made their home here. The greatness of our city is just an extension of the folks that have settled here. Political Scientist have observed that a mayor’s third term is their most effective term. I see why now from my own experience. The first term is learning and becoming, the second term is instituting plans and getting things in full swing. The third term is accomplishing and seeing those plans come to fruition. Picking the planted fruit so to speak. This wonderful city has invested in me for two terms. Please allow me the opportunity to make that investment pay off for you as we together enjoy the fruits of our labor. Vote Kevin England in the Chubbuck Mayoral election this November 2nd. Thank you and God bless you.