Q: Many would say that Chubbuck is a city moving in the right direction with a new City Hall and police station and other projects such as a new fire station in the works. The opposing point of view is that Chubbuck has saddled itself with a lot of debt. Where do you stand on this issue?
A: I feel that Chubbuck is moving in the right direction, both in terms of city planning and fiscal responsibility. The city hall, police station remodel and animal shelter were all problem buildings that needed a lot of upgrades and repair. The costs just to keep these older building functioning and safe were costly to the taxpayers and the changes were definitely needed. The city hall and police station did not raise the taxes in Chubbuck at all. Investors and creative financing allowed this to happen. Other cities in the state of Idaho have looked at our footprint and plan to use similar financing as well. When the fire station is needed, a bond election will be held as that would impact each of us and our tax levy. My goal is to allow responsible and well-planned progress to take place, which in part can pay for itself and not burden existing taxpayers any more than is needed.
Q: What are your thoughts on the effort to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck? Should the two cities consider sharing resources?
A: I love being a Chubbuck resident. I have lived there for over 35 years and my wife has lived there for over 50 years. During the recent advisory question that residents from both Chubbuck and Pocatello voted on, over 70% of Chubbuck residents and near 51% of Pocatello residents opposed the merger. There are a lot more things that would to be studied and explored for this to work for both cities as a whole. I personally and professionally did not agree with the idea of a merger, as residents would have been moved to the higher city of Pocatello levy, not to mention residents paying an extra levy for any remaining debt the city of Chubbuck had before the merger, resulting in a much higher overall levy for our residents. After all, you are comparing apples to oranges, as the two cities are very unique and I prefer Chubbuck’s smaller hometown feel. Some resources are already sharing such as police and fire fiber optics and connectability. I have talked with some of the leadership from the City of Pocatello and Bannock County about having a central purchasing agent where if we did, we could pool our resources and buy supplies in bulk, which would have greater buying power by saving tax dollars.
Q: Chubbuck seems poised for more growth. Developers are planning new neighborhoods, the library would like to expand and some hope that the city will one day have its own high school. What is your point of view on the city's growth and how should it be handled?
A: A new library or a new high school are not in our control but are in the hands of the Library Board and School District #25, respectively. Although it would be nice to have a local high school that our children could attend, it is more important to study the needs, enrollment requirements etc. by the parties responsible for such needs. Regarding the city, I feel that we need to ensure that it is a controlled and careful growth and encourage new sustainable businesses, all the while keeping our hometown feel. This takes responsible, conservative planning and forethought with an eye looking to not just the next five years but long term like twenty or even fifty years from now. Things do change and new and unforeseen events will occur and adjustments must be done to accommodate those needs. Any plans that we make, must be agile and adaptable enough to keep up with the current situations, while keeping property taxes as low as reasonably possible. I feel that the current leadership and I are on track to do just that. By using the Comprehensive plan as an ever-evolving guide, using creative thinking plus obtaining input from the residents of Chubbuck, we can achieve that and ensure that Chubbuck stays the gem that it is.
Q: What is your vision for Chubbuck?
A: I would love to see Chubbuck continue to be a clean, safe community where we can raise a family and be proud to call it home. I see Chubbuck as a diamond in the rough that needs to be carefully cut and polished to bring out its true beauty. We have so much to offer here. Promoting our community, have safe drinking water, working on areas of blight, bringing in sustainable business and keeping our property taxes as low as possible is very important to me and something that I have worked very hard on for the past 3 and a half years. I have always tried to be very open and accessible to our city residents and would like to go even a step further, to give them more opportunities to provide me with feedback, through social media and person-to-person visits. I am very involved with volunteer activities in our area and would like to get more information out to our residents, so that they can see both the needs here and be given the tools to participate as well. Chubbuck is a wonderful community and I will continue to work hard to keep it that way.