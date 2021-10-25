Q: Many would say that Chubbuck is a city moving in the right direction with a new City Hall and police station and other projects such as a new fire station in the works. The opposing point of view is that Chubbuck has saddled itself with a lot of debt. Where do you stand on this issue?
A: Chubbuck is moving in a good direction with so much potential. With my experience and background I can help realize that potential. I support funding the people that serve Chubbuck, including fire, police and city staff, so they can continue to provide excellent service to the city. While I did not have a vote in building City Hall, the Police Station and the Animal Shelter, they will serve the city’s future growth. I do want to be a part of the decisions that affect future growth.
Debt is a funding mechanism for many large city projects. These projects are often necessitated by growth and the strain placed on current infrastructure. Think of your own life and how you finance large purchases such as a home; you typically borrow money, debt. The city can borrow money through loans or bonds, which is debt, to pay for these large expenses. The other options are to dramatically increase the burden on the tax payers to pay cash for every needed project or to delay the project or defer maintenance, potentially causing greater future financial impact. The city has an obligation to fund its liabilities and plan for the maintenance of them.
I spent 10+ years in the Facilities Department at ICCU planning for and maintaining assets of the credit union. I managed 17 locations across East Idaho with assets valued at well over $50 million. Our department was also responsible for building new buildings all across Idaho. We planned and managed the maintenance of those buildings. Planning for growth and maintenance alleviated problems and allowed us to be ready for the future. My experience and background will help the City of Chubbuck grow and prosper.
Q: What are your thoughts on the effort to merge Pocatello and Chubbuck? Should the two cities consider sharing resources?
A: Most of the efforts I am aware of to merge the two cities seem to come from outside of Chubbuck. It is not common practice for two cities to merge. If it was effective and efficient we would be seeing more cities merge. Look at our regional area to West Idaho and into Utah, cities who share borders are not merging together. An advisory vote was put on the ballot and the majority of the voters in Pocatello and Chubbuck voted No to consolidation.
I have been an Ambassador of Chubbuck throughout the question on consolidation. I started and ran the #Keep Chubbuck social media campaign to positively promote the uniqueness of the City of Chubbuck and supported a No vote on consolidation. Both cities have their great qualities. Both cities have their own opportunities for growth. Both cities can participate in growth while being their own city. We must work together to grow our entire community, but can maintain our individual identity. Competition between cities promotes better services and efficiencies, keeping prices lower and boosting innovation, development and economic growth.
The City of Chubbuck and Pocatello use the same sewer plant. Chubbuck pays for their portion of usage. Separating this service does not make sense from many aspects. Financial and environmental restrictions limit the feasibility of building a second sewer treatment plant. We have the combined Pocatello/Chubbuck school district which serves both cities. I would also make the case that the two cities share labor resources; one may live in one city but work in the other. Other resources such as fire and police and city services would be best kept separate to serve their individual cities. These services are best handled on a local level providing a more personal touch in the lives of the citizens they serve.
Q: Chubbuck seems poised for more growth. Developers are planning new neighborhoods, the library would like to expand and some hope that the city will one day have its own high school. What is your point of view on the city's growth and how should it be handled?
A: Growth is vital for the health of the community. It breathes new life and opportunities. It also can bring challenges and pinch points. The benefits of growth outweigh the drawbacks. The city should update and maintain a good Comprehensive Plan giving guidance for growth. This planning should rely on input from local businesses and citizens as well. Planning for growth is critical. I support planning for the future growth of Chubbuck. I have experience in planning for the future as mentioned previously.
Part of the role of the City is to provide a master plan for the city which allows for good development and growth. Zoning and city code should provide good guidelines for creative growth and development in the City of Chubbuck to foster better development and amenities for its citizens.
Having good infrastructure, such as roads, water, sewer and power available to development lays the foundation for good growth. As this foundation is laid, new development will happen. As more residents move to the area, business will follow. New business development wants to see the availability of these resources for the business and for their future employees. They look for adequate housing and availability of education and recreation for their employees. As businesses see the plan of the city and the foundations for growth in place in the City of Chubbuck, industry will follow and will root and grow in our great city. Residential and commercial growth will help shoulder the tax burden of the current citizens and businesses, alleviating the amount required of each taxpayer. I fully support good, planned growth in our city. I will always Work to Keep Chubbuck Moving Forward in Growth.
Q: What is your vision for Chubbuck?
A: Chubbuck is a great place to live, work and raise a family. The reason Chubbuck is great is the people. My vision for Chubbuck is to have a well planned, growing city that invites everyone to be a part of this community, making it an even better place to live and work.
By serving on the Chubbuck City Council, I plan to Keep Chubbuck Moving Forward. I want to guide the city into the future by good sound policy that supports good growth. I plan to continue as an Ambassador for Chubbuck, positively supporting our community. I hope others are inspired to be passionate about our city, get involved and contribute to making Chubbuck a better place . I want to ensure city services, such as water and sanitation, police, fire and ambulance, are funded to support the needs of Chubbuck now and in the future. I support planning for our current and future needs in infrastructure, recreation, housing and industry. This forward thinking will establish a great foundation as the City of Chubbuck grows.
My wife and I have created a great life here in Chubbuck with our five children. Starting with nothing when we were married 17 years ago, we have worked hard and applied ourselves in all that we have done. My education at ISU and my application of hard work have helped me in my career and family life. My local career opportunities have offered me many experiences to learn and grow and to develop skills and talents that will help me as I serve as a city council member in Chubbuck. My wife and I are living the American Dream right here in Chubbuck. I want to Keep Chubbuck Moving Forward so others have a great place to live and create their own dream.