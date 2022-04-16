POCATELLO — Christians United for Israel will host a public awareness event at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Salmon River Suite of the Pond Student Union building on the Idaho State University campus.
During the event, participants will learn why they should stand with Israel and what they can do to defend Israel.
Christians United for Israel is the largest pro-Israel organization in the U.S., with more than 10 million members.
