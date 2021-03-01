Columnist Hitchcock's unflagging interest in various forms (weird and otherwise) of Christianity is very gratifying. The column on "Christian Nationalism" was insightful and relatively balanced.
What Hitchcock emphasized less is that from the very early founding of our society, the "Christian America" idea was part of a "missionary nation" image. The young nation was not only to be based on the Word of God, but was also a missionary to other nations. A stirring example is Abraham Lincoln's 1862 description of America's commitment to freedom as "the last best hope of earth".
Well, perhaps explicitly Christian values and terms have lost their charm, but the role of missionary nation is hard to shake off, and though progressive mythology has unseated Christian theology, it sits in the same saddle. The spokesmen for our progressive institutions--private and governmental, corporate, media, and educational--still seem to picture themselves as examples to the world. We certainly lead the world as we take our place among the Abortion Big Three (China, Russia, USA); the gospel of Transgender mutilation of minors, of sexual confusion promoted and exported, of liberating suppression of "hate speech" (i.e., public dissent from the progressive agenda) is America's evangelistic message. And don't forget that we will lead the world in saving the planet from global warming.
Will we ever get over our addiction to the Messianic role?
Monty Ledford,
Aberdeen