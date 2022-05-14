Name: Chad Christensen
Hometown: Idaho Falls
Age: 49
Professional or Personal Background
Born in Idaho Falls, ID; graduated Ricks College in Rexburg, ID, associate degree in criminal justice; graduated Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID, bachelor’s degree in political science; served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Diego, CA; served 12 years in law enforcement (8 years for the state of Idaho as a parole officer and a welfare fraud investigator); U.S. Army veteran; member of the Military Police Regimental Association, American Legion, John Birch Society, Idaho Farm Bureau, Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, and the NRA. I am currently an insurance agent.
Why are you running for office?
I am running for re-election because I am passionate about protecting God-given rights. When I ran for office in 2018, I told my constituents that I would stand for their rights and for the Constitution. I felt I have followed through with that promise. I have done what I said I would do. I will continue to be that legislator. If I get voted out for standing for people's rights, then so be it. I won't compromise these values. God has given us liberty and I will always be a defender of that God-given gift.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
Right now, the biggest challenges Idahoans face is runaway inflation and rising housing costs, taxation, mandates, violation of rights, and government officials that do not represent them. I have attempted to get rid of grocery sales tax. I have also attempted to cut the fuel tax in half. I will continue to attempt to give Idahoans relief from this current economic situation. I will also continue to be very fervent in protecting people's rights against unconstitutional mandates and intrusions.
Why should voters elect you?
Voters should elect me because I have proven my integrity. I do what I say I am going to do. I have proven that I fight for their God-given rights. I have proven that I stand for the Constitution. Certain organizations rate legislators on the principles of less government, less spending and taxes, upholding the Constitution, promoting the free market, etc. These are true conservative principles. I have a 99% average with the American Conservative Union, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Economic Club for Growth and the NRA. These organizations help voters know what their legislators are doing. I am not beholden to them; we just align well because we all believe in the true Republican platform. I have proven that I do not succumb to the establishment and the good ol' boy club. I consistently buck them and expose their corruption. I stand for you.
Name: Josh Wheeler
Hometown: Ammon
Age: 45
Professional or Personal Background
I was born and raised in Ammon, Idaho. I graduated from Hillcrest High School, where I met and dated my sweetheart, Laramie Linning. I served in Brazil for two years as a missionary and then married her. We left our hometowns to study first in Provo. I completed a degree in construction management. After graduation, we relocated to Phoenix, where my wife attended medical school and I went to work for Layton Construction. After we returned to southeast Idaho, I added to my education with an MBA from Idaho State University. I also took on more roles at Wheeler Electric.
Why are you running for office?
We’ve raised 6 fine children here in southeast Idaho. We’ve been coaches, performers, board game enthusiasts, and skiers. In 2018, our 10-year-old son, Han, suffered a debilitating brain injury from an undiagnosed tumor. After 6 months in a broken body, we lost him. Through that entire trial, the people of this community rallied around us. It’s impossible to describe the lifeline our family, friends, church, neighbors and even the entire area were and continue to be for my family. After Han was gone, I felt a deep drive to give back to the community. That is why I ran for Ammon City Council in 2019. Recently I felt once again that need to give back and run for State Representative at this time. That’s part of what makes our community great.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
The greatest challenges facing Idahoans are: a) Rising costs on all goods and services, in the midst of record-breaking growth throughout the state; b) Ongoing strains on our natural resources, including repeated federal efforts to overreach and wrest control of those; c) and legislators who put special interest groups first, rather than the families and communities of eastern Idaho.
Why should voters elect you?
I will support our police and National Guard; I will support public education; I will stand up for family values, decency, & the rule of law. I will respect and sustain our small communities, and our local governments. I will stand up to federal or state overreach, the best government is that which is closest to the people. Idaho must have comprehensive tax reform. This will take serious work and will require all of us working together as legislatures, commissioners and city governments. Idaho must support teachers, parents and students to succeed — our education system will need to adapt and get the job done — this must include career technical programs to meet the needs of industry and provide high paying jobs for Idaho kids. I am up to this challenge.