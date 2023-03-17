March is National Nutrition Month, and the theme this year is strategizing how to create a more sustainable, healthy future. But understanding how our food and lifestyle choices impact our family, neighborhood, community, country, and world deserves time to explore. While it is an enormous topic to dissect, looking at it from a layered approach may help.
Big Industry: The beef and dairy industries require a lot of input in the form of feed and fertilizers to grow the feed. One pound of beef requires 1,850-2000 gallons of water, while a pound of vegetables takes about 39 gallons. These industries also produce a lot of byproducts in addition to the end products, like liquid and solid manure.
Idaho ranks third largest dairy producer in the nation, so in response to the environmental impacts of the beef and dairy industries, the University of Idaho Sustainable Agriculture department has started to manage dairy inputs and outputs by finding innovative uses for the bioproducts. They have discovered that byproducts can be used for crop production or value-added products like bioplastics!
As an individual: When it comes to sustainability, it can be hard to know when our sacrifices are making a difference. As we face extended drought seasons, opting for one plant-based meal once a week can result in meaningful changes the world around us. Researchers estimate making a meal meatless can save about 133 gallons of water.
Opting for a meatless meal by selecting the vegetarian option at an office lunch or boost breakfast with beans. Add legumes such as beans, peas and lentils to your meals. Throw some black beans to your morning omelet or dinner tacos. For a satisfying snack, use carrot sticks to dip into a hummus. Even though you may not directly see the changes, you are leading by example and showing that the health of your community is important to you (not to mention your health).
As a family: start a conversation around the dinner table. Start by choosing one plant-based meal a week, more specifically, a meal that would be the easiest to select the meat-free option.. Include new foods or recipes like bean chili or lentil soup and invite the family to participate in this transition. Pro tip: Have kiddos and teens help prepare new recipes. They will be more likely to try the new foods this way.
Choosing a meat-free meal one day a week can positively impact both you and your family's health. Going meat-free may be hard for some, so try substituting half the ground beef in spaghetti sauce with black beans or cooked lentils. It's different, but different is okay.
Look up Eat Smart Idaho for delicious recipes that you can include in your weekly rotation. If you need more resources, please reach out to Kathryn Hickok at Extension for meatless meal recommendations or to learn about upcoming classes swapping meat for beans. We all have a responsibility to try our best to make the healthy choice the easy choice.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.