March is National Nutrition Month, and the theme this year is strategizing how to create a more sustainable, healthy future. But understanding how our food and lifestyle choices impact our family, neighborhood, community, country, and world deserves time to explore. While it is an enormous topic to dissect, looking at it from a layered approach may help.  

Big Industry: The beef and dairy industries require a lot of input in the form of feed and fertilizers to grow the feed. One pound of beef requires 1,850-2000 gallons of water, while a pound of vegetables takes about 39 gallons. These industries also produce a lot of byproducts in addition to the end products, like liquid and solid manure. 

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

