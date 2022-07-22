The scene of Thursday morning's two-vehicle crash at East Center Street and Fifth Avenue.
POCATELLO — A child was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Pocatello intersection on Thursday morning.
The collision between a car and pickup truck occurred around 9 a.m. at East Center Street and Fifth Avenue.
Authorities said an adolescent girl suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The girl's name and condition have not been released.
The wreck partially shut down the intersection for over 30 minutes and remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
