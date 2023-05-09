POCATELLO — Police Chief Roger Schei recently recognized the men and women of his department who were working when two officers were shot by a man armed with an AR-15 rifle one year ago.
Schei described the officers who responded and the dispatchers who fielded calls about the incident as "heroes" in a letter he distributed to the entire Pocatello Police Department. He also spoke to the Idaho State Journal about what the agency learned in the aftermath of the shooting and how he reacted to the community rallying around his injured officers.
“A hero is someone who is willing to do the things that others are not willing to do,” Schei said in his department-wide letter sent on May 5. “To put themselves in harm's way and risk their life for someone else. To put others' needs before theirs, to protect others, strangers, their community, friends and family before they take care of themselves. To be a hero takes courage.… An example of this courage was shown a year ago today. Heroes were every officer and dispatcher that dealt with the call on May 5, 2022, and ran into danger.”
The shooting incident occurred in the early morning hours of May 5, 2022, after Pocatello police were dispatched to a home at 941 E. Bridger St. for the report of a domestic disturbance.
As the officers approached the residence, 46-year-old Todd Vernon Brewer of Pocatello was in the front yard of the home armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, police told the Journal last year.
The officers gave Brewer commands to drop the AR-15 he was holding, but he instead raised it toward the officers who then opened fire on him.
Brewer, who was not hit by the officers' gunfire, retreated from the yard of the home toward an adjacent alleyway. The officers followed him and an exchange of gunfire between Brewer and the officers ensued, police said.
Brewer and two Pocatello police officers, Mackenzie Handel and Demetrius Amos, were wounded during the shootout near the alleyway.
An AR-15 bullet struck Amos, a former Idaho State University football player from California, in the face to the right of his nose and then ricocheted off his orbital bone down through his neck and into his chest where the round lacerated one of his lungs. He also suffered a bullet wound on his left hand and another on his abdomen after an AR-15 round penetrated his light body armor.
“Getting shot is nothing like you see in the movies,” Amos told the Journal last year. “I’ve been asked by many people what it felt like, and honestly, I can’t actually say whether it hurt or not because once my lung was punctured the only thing I could focus on was the fact that I couldn’t breathe. Everywhere else was basically numb.”
Handel, a former member of the Marine Corps who is originally from Pennsylvania, was also shot in the abdomen, though he initially believed his body armor protected him from the bullet.
“As a former Marine I’ve talked to people that have been shot before and many have described it as this burning sensation,” Handel told the Journal last year. “But when I got hit, and this is going to sound cliche, it felt like I got smacked in the chest with a two-by-four. Then my initial thought was, ‘Did I just get shot?’ I was in disbelief when it happened and then it set in, ‘Yeah, I just got shot.’”
Amos and Handel were transported to Portneuf Medical Center via police cars. The decision to transport the officers via police cars instead of waiting for ambulances to arrive likely saved both their lives, police said shortly after the incident.
Amos spent six days at PMC while Handel was released after two. Hundreds of people gathered at PMC when the officers were discharged from the hospital.
“A hero is everyone who stepped up and helped without being asked to throughout the department,” Schei wrote in his department-wide letter. “... Heroes are the officers who handled the call with the utmost professionalism in the face of danger, who gave first aid at the scene, who drove officers Amos and Handel to the hospital, who assisted however they could, who dealt with the suspect and secured the scene. Heroes are the people who came in and backfilled and handled a dangerous call right after this incident with that same professionalism. Heroes are the peer support and other department members who provided meals and support through this ordeal. Heroes are the people who did all of the little things behind the scenes and never asked for anything or recognition.”
Both Amos and Handel have returned to full-time work with the Police Department. Amos was recently promoted to the rank of corporal, Schei said.
“When you think about the definition of resiliency, I think of those two guys,” Schei said. “Officers Amos and Handel are great examples of a hero and of having courage after both being shot in the line of duty.”
Following the shooting, Schei said his department learned the value of extensive training, costly equipment and the leadership skills it takes to be a police officer.
“Some of the key takeaways were how we train, the equipment that we have, and the leadership principles that were used out on the scene — these guys made decisions, they weren't waiting for people to tell them to do things, they just did it,” Schei said. “We learned some stuff that we can implement at the police academy for training new recruits because five of the (officers) that were out there were brand new and training."
Brewer, who police said was shot twice during the incident, spent three weeks recovering at PMC before being jailed on a $1 million bond. He has remained incarcerated at Bannock County Jail since May 26 and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault or battery upon a police officer, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
His case is set to go to trial on June 20. If convicted of all the charges against him, Brewer faces a maximum penalty of up to 80 years in prison.
Schei said he was thankful for the massive community response in the aftermath of the shooting, adding that he wasn’t necessarily surprised considering his department works every day to establish positive relationships with the community.
“I was humbled by the response that we got, and that 100 percent goes back to the power of relationships,” Schei said. “When you look at every encounter that we have with people, no matter if it's a positive or negative impact, we always look at it as if we are building leadership capital with our community. And that is priceless. What I mean by leadership capital is when you leave a conversation with someone you want to leave with a better impression and a better experience than you came there with.”
Schei ended his department-wide letter with a thank you.
“Thank you for being great examples of resiliency, our mission, vision, values, expectations and leadership principles,” he said. “Thank you to everyone in the department for everything you do in the furtherance of our mission and how we take care of each other. It is what makes the Pocatello Police Department a great place to work. This community is blessed to have such great public servants. It is an honor to serve with each and every one of you in every capacity. I am blessed to work with heroes.”
