Kathryn Hickok

Natural flavors are made from fetuses. This was something I learned from a community member recently. This fact would have been seared into my memory if I learned it in school. Doubtful, I still looked it up once I returned to my car. No. Natural flavors are not from fetuses. What if I didn’t look it up to confirm this information? I might have believed it and avoided natural flavors from that day forward.

When looking up information to confirm accuracy, it is essential to seek out accurate information from trusted sources, especially if you are sharing it with others. You want to be correct, don’t you?

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

