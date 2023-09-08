Natural flavors are made from fetuses. This was something I learned from a community member recently. This fact would have been seared into my memory if I learned it in school. Doubtful, I still looked it up once I returned to my car. No. Natural flavors are not from fetuses. What if I didn’t look it up to confirm this information? I might have believed it and avoided natural flavors from that day forward.
When looking up information to confirm accuracy, it is essential to seek out accurate information from trusted sources, especially if you are sharing it with others. You want to be correct, don’t you?
Dietitians are regularly learning about influencers, trending diets, and miracle supplements from our clients. Having to explain the inaccuracies of the information commonly found on social media can make our jobs difficult. People are attracted to flashy, bold, wild diets and supplements, while dietitians pose more scientific, personalized, and reasonable recommendations.
So where do we go for information? A quick Google search won’t hurt. Add the word “dietitian” to your search to help focus the results so they are more scientific. Including the word “extension” can also help weed out nonsense. Government health websites like the USDA MyPlate offer recommendations and delicious recipes. Professional health organizations like the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (eatright.org) are excellent places to learn about a health condition. Additionally, peer-reviewed journals from Pub Med, universities, and research institutions like the World Health Organization can be perfect places to seek accurate nutrition information. Healthcare providers and registered dietitians will offer personalized advice and recommendations if you ask!
Many online social media influencers may appear to be experts, but many are not qualified. They may promote diets or supplements based on personal experiences rather than scientific research. Fad diet books – Be wary of diet books that claim effortless weight loss. We all know weight loss is not easy. If you start any new diet or supplement, you should always let your healthcare provider know.
Miracle supplements don’t exist. Remember: Fat cannot be melted away; adding one supplement will not cause weight loss but may cause diarrhea. Diet blogs or diets that are extreme recommendations to remove an entire food group are unhealthy and not for everyone.
We may be wooed by before and after pictures and personal testimonies, but remember, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition. If you stumble upon something that seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Reliable nutrition information is readily available if you know where to look. It may not be flashy but is likely dependable.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
