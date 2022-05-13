Name: Richard "Rick" Cheatum
Hometown: Pocatello
Age: 71
Professional or Personal Background
I moved to Pocatello 45 years ago for professional reasons. My career evolved and included broadcasting, auto sales, and credit unions. I have always been interested in public service so after retiring 5 years ago I decided to seek election to the Pocatello City Council. I am now in my second term and am Council President. I am married to Debra, a Pocatello native, and we have one daughter, Nicole, who lives in Ada County. I am an active member of the business community and community volunteer and want to be your voice in building an even more successful Idaho.
Why are you running for office?
The decennial census and redistricting left both District 28 Idaho House seats vacant. My Council experience and serving as a Director for the Association of Idaho Cities drove my desire to use this experience at the next level. Idaho is undergoing unprecedented growth that must be managed to retain the quality of life that we enjoy and is attracting new residents, development, and investment. I feel my working career and elected office experience has given me a head start on understanding the issues and providing a voice for SE Idaho in Boise.
I am both able and dedicated to spending the time to understand the issues the legislature will face. I am concerned about not just building a better future for you and me, but a better Idaho for our children and grandchildren.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
The biggest issue facing Idaho is growth. Every candidate in 2022 must be ready to contend with the repercussions of this growth. Some of the issues that will undoubtedly be under consideration are property tax increases, housing shortages, water demand, changing educational needs, transportation, and infrastructure needs. I feel most of these issues are best solved at the local level by County Commissions, City Councils, School Boards, etc., because government closest to the voters understands the issues and their solutions best. But local government needs a fair share of revenues. Determining how that revenue will be distributed will require a joint effort from every level of government.
Political pundits have estimated 40% of the Idaho Legislature may be new in 2023, making experience in dealing with hard decisions and votes extremely valuable. I have made those decisions on the Council and AIC Board and learned to beware of unexpected consequences.
Why should voters elect you?
As I indicated above, I have experience in business and as an elected official. I am not an expert on the many issues the legislature may face, but have a multitude of networking connections I plan to utilize to assure I am making the best decisions for District 28 and the future of Idaho. After a series of questionnaires and interviews, I earned the endorsement of the National Rifle Association, Idaho Education Association, Idaho Prosperity Fund, and the Idaho Medical Association. Several other organizations have contributed to my campaign after the same rigorous qualifications.
I live in the biggest city in District 28, but was raised on a farm near a very small town. I am very concerned about the future of agriculture, rural areas and small towns and feel I can represent them as well. My knowledge, experience, and interests will enable me to best represent District 28 voters.
Name: Dawn L. Morrell
Hometown: Inkom
Age: 55
Professional or Personal Background
I am a lifetime resident of S.E. Idaho. I grew up in an agriculture reliant family where my folks farmed potatoes, grain, wheat, barley, and had cattle and sheep. I am a Desert Storm era veteran who proudly served her country. I spent over 2 decades supervising and managing in a federal government career with the US Postal Service and recently retired. Most importantly, I am happily married to my best friend Joe, and we reside in Inkom, ID and have a small business in Pocatello called “Old Town Gunslingers”.
Why are you running for office?
I am concerned at the direction our State is headed, and believe we need very strong, conservative leadership from S. E. Idaho to protect our rural and agricultural communities from the “liberal creep” we see in Ada County and Western Idaho. In this political climate, we can’t afford to send someone to represent District 28 who doesn’t cherish our rural Idaho way of life and who isn’t committed to protect it. Given that our incumbents were drawn out of our district this year, I felt called to ensure that voters in District 28 have a choice. We have an unfortunate history of republicans campaigning as conservatives but going to Boise and aligning with democrats, not standing for Republican platform ideals. I believe in and agree with the national and state Republican Party platforms…thus providing a solid conservative Republican choice for voters on May 17th.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
I believe the biggest issue facing every day Idahoans is a worsening economy with skyrocketing inflation, a certain recession, and probable depression. Idaho families need relief NOW. Legislators can help by immediately repealing the grocery tax, suspending fuel taxes, and placing a moratorium on expanding Idaho State government so that legislators can focus on how to relieve out of control and dramatically rising property taxes. Families need relief…they don’t need ever-expanding, bloated government that is over burdening and over taxing them, they need to see some leadership and a willingness to sacrifice (stop growing government) by those who are supposed to be safeguarding their rights and representing them in Boise.
Why should voters elect you?
District 28 represents in large part, rural Idaho. I have lived in rural Idaho most of my life. District 28 needs a representative who reflects their way of life, their ideals, their principles, and morals. I will do that. I see the evils on the horizon that are creeping in from outside money and influence and will call them out wherever they exist, and legislate to preserve our rights, values, and way of life. I have no problem saying “NO” to big government expansion, spending, taxation, and overreach. Southeast Idaho has a very clear choice between my opponent and me. I am committed to constitutional, conservative legislating and representation. I will not change my tune when I go to Boise. I am not a democrat in Republican’s clothing. I will vote conservatively on every issue, every time. You have my word.