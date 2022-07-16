POCATELLO — A felony injury to a child charge filed against a local man in May has been dismissed due to a lack of evidence following a preliminary hearing held earlier this month.
Brock Charles Elquezabal, 28, of Pocatello, was first charged with felony injury to a child on May 24 after it was alleged that he failed to obtain proper medical attention for his 4-year-old son, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained.
The Pocatello Police Department on June 8 posted a message on Facebook asking for the public’s help in locating Elquezabal on an outstanding warrant related to the felony injury to a child charge allegation.
Elquezabal’s Ammon-based attorney Larren Keith Covert on June 13 filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant against him, which was approved on June 15, according to court records.
Pocatello police reports state that around 8:30 p.m. on May 20 Elquezabal met with his son’s mother at the Pocatello Police Department for a scheduled custody exchange. When the mother received the boy she “observed extensive bruising on his head,” police said.
The mother questioned Elquezabal about the boy’s injury and he explained that the child tripped and hit his head on the curb or pavement, police said.
The mother first took the boy to an urgent care center but was instructed to take him to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police arrived at the hospital to begin investigating the incident on May 22 and documented the boy’s injuries, which included a six-inch long bruise on his forehead and swelling around the eyebrows, according to police reports.
A doctor at PMC told officers that the boy's injuries “were not consistent with a fall on a curb” and the boy was admitted overnight for observation, police said.
Elquezabal attempted to remain with his son at the urgent care and at the hospital but was prevented from doing so, according to the police report.
On May 23, Elquezabal went back to PMC to obtain medical records regarding his son and was interviewed by a Pocatello police officer. During the interview, Elquezabal said that on May 21 around 3 p.m. his son was walking outside when he tripped off of the sidewalk and landed face first on the street, said police, adding that Elquezabal said the boy did not put his arms out in front of himself to lessen his fall.
Elquezabal then provided the officer with a video captured from a camera installed on the front of his residence that showed a small child fall toward the street followed by Elquezabal quickly picking the child up into his arms. Elquezabal said he did not take the boy to the hospital but told the boy’s mother that he consulted with a pediatrician and was instructed to provide the boy with Tylenol, which he did, according to the report.
Police said in the report that an officer consulted with a doctor at PMC who said he believed there was only one pediatrician on call in Pocatello that day and that the doctor did not receive any calls on May 21 regarding the boy’s injuries.
On May 24, police noted in the report that the boy’s mother had petitioned for a protection order but the request had been denied.
The charge against Elquezabal was ultimately filed on May 24.
Elquezabal appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Aline for a preliminary hearing that involved prosecutors presenting evidence to try to prove that it was more probable than not that Elquezabal did commit felony injury to a child.
Prosecutors during the hearing called four witnesses to testify — the boy’s mother, the investigating Pocatello police officer and the PMC doctor and nurse who spoke to police — and admitted 10 evidence exhibits, including two photographs of the boy’s injuries.
Covert told the Journal during a phone interview that he presented evidence during the preliminary hearing that showed the same treatment Elquezabal provided the boy, Tylenol and watching him for concussion symptoms, was identical to the treatment plan provided from hospital staff when the boy was discharged, which clearly showed that Elquezabal did not fail to provide medical attention to his son as alleged.
At the end of the preliminary hearing, Axline dismissed the case.
“The court reviewed the evidence and testimony and concluded the state failed to prove by substantial evidence that (the felony injury to a child charge) was committed or that there was not sufficient evidence to find probable cause to believe (Elquezabal) committed the offense,” Axline wrote in his order for dismissal.
Covert said based on the judge's ruling, it was clear this was a case that should have never been filed in the first place.