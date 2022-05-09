I understand you want the citizens of Pocatello to support your upcoming election for Representative, when many have no clue what you have done while serving in your current position. Here is a chance to enlighten citizens that really don’t know you.
What ideas have YOU brought up to rejuvenate and grow this city. What new ideas have YOU pitched to save tax payers money? The only thing we have seen you spear head was cancelling the dog park at OK Ward Park. By the way, did Dustin Manwaring donate to your re-election campaign before or after you did his bidding?
As President of the City Council, how have you helped elevate the performance of the council? What actions have you taken to unite the council? Very few organizations can succeed on their own, it takes a unified team effort. Nothing gets one to victory quicker than having a common vision and purpose. Ideas and change are not bad, but it appears those are dirty words within the city’s status quo.
This is on your web-site, what about the city? “We aren’t building Idaho for today; we are building it for tomorrow and for our children and grandchildren.”- Rick Cheatum
It’s 2022, things need to change, forward movement gives life to a city. We do not need to grow into a big city; however, we need to prosper in a positive way. Someone once said, “Just because you did it a certain way yesterday, is no reason to do it that way today. You are stuck. Give back through actions, not words.”
As a retired U.S. Marine and current First Responder; I’m thankful I had teammates who held me accountable, who took the time to help me improve, and who believed in elevating my performance for the good of the team. Even if I did not agree with someone, even after a rough meeting, it was my job to support the common goal.
What’s your goal? What have you accomplished? Change our minds.