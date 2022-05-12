We live in a challenging time. Not all, maybe not most of the difficulties we face have political solutions, nonetheless, an election approaches and we Republicans will make a decision on a candidate for governor of Idaho.
An ancient Greek story may help us to discern whom that candidate should be. We still speak of statecraft and the ship of state. This implies a need to have the right person at the helm, someone who - in those times - had the depth of knowledge and experience that enabled one to steer a sure course by the stars. When the waters got rough, you would get complainers, deck hands, that might consider themselves more able, but were mostly agents of disorder who made tough situations worse.
If Governor Little is the captain getting most of it right, I probably don't have to tell you who the complaining deck-hands are in our story. In populist times such as ours, they are legion, disruptors causing confusion rather than contributing to good order.
In the past few years, Gov. Little has received national press recognition for Idaho's relatively light taxation, a program that cuts out unnecessary agency regulations, and economy that was among the few that did well even during the Covid time.
As a state with at least the remnants of a God fearing and trusting order, we have more than the stars to steer by. In his own time of civil upheaval, Lincoln, one of the founders of our party, said this: "With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive to finish the work we are in." Trust God for Idaho, steady ahead.