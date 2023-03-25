Anna Lepchenske

Anna Lepchenske after winning the Distinguished Young Women program in Pocatello earlier this month. 

 Photo courtesy of Anna Lepchenske

POCATELLO — A Century High School student named Anna Lepchenske is this year's winner of the Pocatello/Chubbuck Distinguished Young Women program.

Lepchenske said Distinguished Young Women is a program for girls from local high schools. It teaches them several skills that will benefit them in their future careers. The competition was held earlier this month. 

