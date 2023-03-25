POCATELLO — A Century High School student named Anna Lepchenske is this year's winner of the Pocatello/Chubbuck Distinguished Young Women program.
Lepchenske said Distinguished Young Women is a program for girls from local high schools. It teaches them several skills that will benefit them in their future careers. The competition was held earlier this month.
"It's such an amazing program," Lepchenske said.
Lepchenske said she first heard about Distinguished Young Women on Instagram, but she didn't think she'd be interested in joining. She said she thought it sounded like a lot of work.
"I wasn't super interested," she said. "But my mom said I should go to the first meeting."
Lepchenske said Distinguished Young Women has several different workshops that participants get to work on throughout the program. The workshops include fitness, self-confidence building and interviewing. She said her favorite was the fitness workshop.
"We did zumba and dancing," she said. "It was really fun."
Lepchenske said she felt like a weight had been lifted off her shoulders when she won the program. She said she never thought she would be the winner.
"Honestly, I was not expecting it," she said. "It was one of the best feelings ever. I had accomplished so much."
Lepchenske said her goal for the future is to work in the medical field as an emergency medical doctor and trauma surgeon. A lot of her family members work in the medical field and she wants to follow in their footsteps.
"My family does a lot of work in the medical field," she said. "My uncle is a doctor. He really inspired me to go that route."
Lepchenske said she encourages girls to consider looking into Distinguished Young Women. She said it can be an intimidating experience, but it is worth it.
"They should totally join," she said. "Practice may seem long, but it is a once in a lifetime experience."
More information about the Distinguished Young Women program can be found at distinguishedyw.org.
