Started in 1913 by Emil and Martha Rathka, the Rathka Ranch has seen two world wars, the Great Depression, America putting a man on the moon and a plethora of other milestones in U.S history.
Now, the 110-year-old local farm is being recognized for surviving the test of time.
On Saturday, the Idaho State Historical Society will honor the farm's owners, Kerry Rathka and his family, with a Century Farm Award during a private ceremony at the farm on Highway 38 in Oneida County.
The historical society stated in a news release, "The Century Farm Award honors and recognizes families that have continuously owned and actively farmed the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more. W. James Johnston of the Idaho State Historical Society Board of Trustees will present Kerry and his family with a Century Farm certificate signed by Gov. Brad Little, Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore and Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt."
The Rathkas will also receive a commemorative Century Farm plaque.
Saturday's event will certainly bring back a lot of memories and nostalgia for the Rathkas about their pioneering ancestors, who embodied the spirit of the American West.
Not only did Emil and Martha Rathka have to deal with the harsh realities of that era as they toiled on their homestead but they also had to farm with the most rudimentary equipment for decades — horse-drawn plows and tending to their crops by hand in a time when money was tight and the world was more untamed. The winters were intensely cold, the summers arid and hot.
Kerry Rathka, the grandson of the late Emil and Martha, recalled the halcyon days of his youth spent on the ranch.
“Farming is still probably one of the hardest occupations that you could possibly have," Kerry Rathka said. "I remember going out when I was young and I went to ride with my uncle on the combine. In those days, we had a canvas tarp over the top of us and we didn't have air-conditioned cabins. The width of the combine was probably a third to half of the size of what it is now, so it took twice to three times longer to do the harvest.”
Vestiges of the buildings from that period can still be seen on the Rathka farm, though the historic edifices are dwindling.
“There are a few buildings that are still left,” said Kerry Rathka. “There's a Quonset hut that was built in the '40s and we still use it today. There's an old house that we call the original homestead house. It was a house that they moved into and (later) turned into a fuel shed. We believe that's the original homestead house and it still stands.”
The remnants of other buildings are long gone or are slowly decaying as time wears them down.
In a twist of strange mystery Kerry Rathka divulged that someone would periodically remove the doors of the classic homestead house when it wasn’t occupied, an enigma that may never be solved or understood.
For Kerry Rathka and his sisters, who inherited the property after their parents passed, the future is yet to be realized.
The historical society's news release said, "The ranch has been passed down through generations, and Kerry's parents, Philip and Darlene, took over its operation in 1972. In 2019, the ownership and management of the ranch was officially transferred to Kerry Rathka and his siblings, Cheryl Hodges, Darla Rankin and Kathy Williams. The Rathka siblings take great pride in their family's heritage and the responsibility they have in preserving and utilizing the ranch."
The Rathka farm still grows wheat, barley and other crops, but the actual farming is maintained by Wagner Farms.
The Rathkas still spend quality time with their spouses, friends and family on the property but the days of them tending to the crops under a sweltering Idaho sun are over.
The Rathkas park their camper trailers there, bringing up four-wheelers and enjoying the summer while they pass the time playing cards, hunting or just enjoying the outdoors on the old family homestead.
As Kerry Rathka and his sisters get into their 70s, they reflect on what may become of the farm.
Kerry Rathka has mulled over selling it but there seems to be a strong sense of nostalgia and attachment to a place that has been significant for the family for over a century.
Their bond with the ranch that bears their family name has gotten even stronger with the news that the homestead will receive the Century Farm Award.
The historical society stated in its news release, "The Century Farm and Ranch program in Idaho was established as part of the state's Centennial Celebration in 1990. It is a partnership program between the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. The program aims to recognize and honor farms and ranches that have been owned and operated by the same family for at least 100 years. Since its inception, over 450 farms and ranches across Idaho have been designated as Idaho Century Farms or Ranches This designation serves as a testament to the enduring agricultural heritage and the dedication of families like the Rathkas in preserving their land and way of life for future generations."
For now, the Rathka family is content with enjoying their time together and reflecting on the important lessons their late grandparents imparted upon them.
“The main reason we went ahead and applied for the award was mainly just to recognize our parents and grandparents,” said Kerry Rathka. “We have been really blessed to have had the parents and grandparents we have. When I think of pioneers and going across the plains, I think my grandparents were just as tough and had it just as hard as the old pioneers. It's just how tough they were. They worked hard, they believed in being honest and they helped other people. As I look at my dad and my grandfather, those are the three things I think they tried to teach me.”
