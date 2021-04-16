I have never been a big fan of cellphones. For years I worked in a law firm where the office phones rang constantly. Those calls often generated stressful work in my litigation days.
One day I was at the office talking on the telephone to an insurance adjuster who was more toxic than a Superfund site. I put the phone down in exasperation as the receptionist beeped that a trusted friend was holding for me on line one.
I punched the button for line one in pent frustration and snarled, “You know Kirk, I thought you were this blankety, blank, *sshole that I was just dealing with, and I was about to tear you a gaping new *sshole.
The next thing I heard was a lady’s voice quavering as she said, “oh, ... oh, oh my.” Stunned (it wasn’t Kirk), I did the honorable thing — I dropped the phone down on the receiver like it was a hot potato. My easy-going senior partner, Lamont, wasn’t amused by my handling of his elegant, silver haired 80-year-old estate client. I reportedly gave her a case of the fluttering vapors.
Shortly after that doofus blunder, cellphones began appearing in the hands of the privileged and wealthy. I thought the concept had about as much potential for success as bottling water. Who in their right mind would pay more for a bottle of water than gas, and who would want a phone following them everywhere destroying their peace and quiet, right?
For years, I resisted buying a cellphone as they invaded the market place. A woman told me I was the world’s “most interesting man” since I was the only person she had met in years over the age of 15 that didn’t have a cellphone. I’m sure her mind was screaming, "FOSSIL — run!" My girlfriends (I’ve had several) implored me to get a cellphone, but I resisted their siren call because I was sure they could be used as GPS tracking devices.
When I moved to Coeur d’ Alene nine years ago, I bucked-up and bought a cellphone so I could transport my old number. My first efforts at texting read like Hebrew script, and I took the phone to Europe two months later where it never worked. They billed me $6,000 for two month’s service (never telling me I was supposed to turn off the roaming service); that company didn’t fare well in court after initially draining my bank account.
I eventually became proficient at using my cellphone, but I still considered it obnoxious. During my travels, it was impossible to find peace and quiet in airports as some yahoo was always nearby yelling into his phone that he just ate the most amazing roast beef sandwich with extra mayo (clearly CEO material).
It’s still a special treat to encounter people at the front of the grocery store line who answer their phone while the checker and the rest of us “patiently” wait; there must be a special place in hell for these jerks.
Over time, smartphones have come to rule the world, and most of us have dumped our landlines. Our lives are contained in this little hand-held instrument “that has more computing power than the computers used for the Apollo 11 moon landing.”
Considering that hand-held devices reportedly have 18 times more bacteria on them than toilet handles (yuck), and more people die yearly taking selfies than are killed by sharks, I still question the wisdom of anyone embracing this technology.
An irony for me is the idea we are more connected using cellphones. It is sad seeing entire families at restaurants with their heads buried in smartphones or, even worse, romantic couples engrossed in their outside lifelines instead of making mutual goo-goo eyes. In the “present,” we are more disconnected than connected due to these dastardly escape machines.
Overusing our phones is reportedly changing the human brain in a negative fashion and crooking our necks. In a study of their impact upon “users,” “German researchers found diminished grey matter volume in key regions of the brain associated with hearing, memory, emotions, speech, decision-making and self-control. This also happens in the minds of drug addicts.” (See, Ivanhoe news wire April 22, 2020.)
Don’t tell me we aren’t addicted to these crack machines when the average cellphone user opens their device 96 times daily. (Asurion Research, 11/21/2019). Who hasn’t seen junkie friends responding to the ping of their phone as though they were a ravenous dog being offered scraps of filet mignon? OK, maybe we were looking in the mirror when that happened.
Having left litigation 20 years ago, I escaped the constant ringing of the office phone, and I rarely take my phone with me when I move about locally. However, I took it to Mexico with full service in December and returned to Pocatello on April 1.
A 3-foot stack of mail and newspapers awaited my return, and I also brought home 75 pounds of freshly roasted coffee from Chiapas that had to be shared with family and friends.
During my trial lawyer days, I was notorious for my ability to work for days on end without sleep. Five days without an hour of sleep was my record, but I also had a two-week trial where I slept a total of 20 hours in 12 days. I was winning verdicts, but I knew a stroke and heart attack were imminent if I maintained that pace, and so I left litigation to find more peaceful ways to solve legal problems.
I’m better at getting sleep these days, although I have a tendency to forgo that luxury when my plate becomes overfilled, which was the case upon returning from Mexico.
After six days I had slayed the pile of mail and newspaper and mailed over 20 packages. I was impressed with my progress, but I had only slept 15 hours during that six day period.
I woke up groggy after six days and three more hours of sleep, and I made myself a hearty cup of coffee. I turned the phone off and sat down to read the newspaper and enjoy my coffee while I had a hot bath running that would soon ease my aching bones. I like my coffee hot, and it had become lukewarm. Putting my coffee in the microwave for one minute at 40 percent power, I went to turn off the bath. I returned to the kitchen to retrieve my much-needed coffee.
When I entered the kitchen I smelled an electrical short. My ice-maker had stopped working while I was gone, and I thought, "Great, what else is broken?" I opened the microwave to retrieve my piping-hot coffee. Instead, I beheld a 1-year-old “smart” phone smoking and oozing melted materials.
One minute at 40 percent power had also welded the outside rubber case to the phone. I looked over and saw a cup of cool coffee sitting by the couch. That was a double-meltdown moment. Yes, my entire life was in that little device, and I had plenty of important things still pending on my docket.
For reasons that aren’t relevant (someone else’s brain fart), I had a new microwave that had been sitting in my garage unopened for two years. I wasn’t sure if I had fried my old microwave along with my phone, but I wasn’t taking any chances with my delicious Mexican coffee. I installed the new microwave and heated my well-cooled coffee for three minutes at 40 percent.
As I luxuriated in my tub sipping that coffee while laughing/crying hysterically, I toyed with the idea of returning to my pre-cellphone days. I was on my fourth phone in four years, having had two stolen, and the other one recently cooked medium-well.
Sadly, my entire life was parked in that melted blob of plastic and precious metals. Cellphones contain trace amounts of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, aluminum and copper, and given that over 3.5 billion people on the planet use smartphones (Statista, 2019), I considered that I might have chanced upon a revolutionary process for extracting rare metals from the throwaways.
The phone had far more value to me for the information locked inside its molten exterior, and I was paying $3 monthly for daily cloud back-up (I had learned my lesson when my first phone was stolen).
You know what happened. Four hours later, I was at a local Verizon store spending $700 for that one-minute cup of re-heated coffee — those are steep rates even for a lawyer. Please know, there are over “100,000 mobile phones dropped down the loo in the UK every year,” so I’m not the only idiot in the game, and mine was fresh-toasted and more pleasant to retrieve.
The helpful Verizon employee said he had heard numerous stories about the ways people destroy their cellphones, but someone cooking their phone in a microwave wasn’t one of them (I’m a trailblazer).
The wise employee suggested buying their monthly insurance for $18 that replaces lost or damaged phones, but hey, I’m an expert in insurance law, and I can recognize a hustle when I see one. For the fourth time in less than four years, I concluded what are the odds that I will lose or damage another “smart” phone?
I’m a lucky gambler who has had four royal flushes in the last four years, and I’m clearly on a similar hot streak when it comes to cellphones. I’ll be in Reno visiting my daughter for her birthday when you read this column. Wish me luck — I’ll be leaving my phone in the hotel room where it belongs, and where I should stay and sleep, but it’s time to get reconnected to someone I love deeply in a severely disconnected world.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.