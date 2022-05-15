Jaxson Lamprecht
POCATELLO — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 19, for Jaxson Lamprecht, who passed away May 7 of natural causes.
Lamprecht was the well known co-owner of Fifth Street Bagelry in Pocatello.
The celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Street Bagelry, 559 S. Fifth Ave. The event is open to the public.
Fifth Street Bagelry will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the celebration of life.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.