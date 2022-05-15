Jaxson Lamprecht

Jaxson Lamprecht

 Submitted Photo

POCATELLO — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 19, for Jaxson Lamprecht, who passed away May 7 of natural causes.

Lamprecht was the well known co-owner of Fifth Street Bagelry in Pocatello.

The celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Street Bagelry, 559 S. Fifth Ave. The event is open to the public.

Fifth Street Bagelry will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the celebration of life. 

Recommended for you