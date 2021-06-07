As the 2020-2021 school year draws to a close, I reflect on the challenges our learners, families, and staff have overcome and the achievements accomplished despite these many obstacles. From the abrupt cancellation of in-person schooling March 2020, to new instructional models, to COVID-19, to masks and physical distancing, this year our kids have faced events that no one could have predicted or prepared for.
I spent the spring of 2020 missing the quick footsteps of young teens attempting to beat the tardy bell, the slamming of lockers, the circles of colleagues chatting with kids and amongst themselves in the middle of the hallways, I missed the hustle and bustle of spring sports- I missed it all. The end of 2020 was lonely and uncertain. I yearned for the opportunity to wish our 8th graders well in high school. I was saddened by a yearbook full of blank signature pages. At the end of the 2020 school year, no one knew what the fall would hold.
Despite all this, learners, families, staff, administration and community members have persevered and continuously demonstrated their commitment to education. The verdict for 2020-2021 school year is in: We have all learned a great deal! Our kids learned valuable skills: skills they will take with them for the rest of their lives; skills that include perseverance, grit, problem solving, patience, resilience, to not speak over one another during an online discussion, and how to pay attention when there are a lot of distractions. They were forced to be more self-directed, more independent learners. They learned that their teachers and school family missed them a whole lot!
On May 26, 2021 the Alameda PTSA, AMS staff, AMS parents, and local businesses celebrated kids! We celebrated their perseverance and accomplishments with a HUGE outdoor party in the quad! This party included a color run, a dunk tank, a water fight with local firefighters, donuts from Ridleys, a Sign Gypsie photo booth, a yearbook signing station, Kona Ice, and a giant inflatable obstacle course donated by Candice Campbell. Fun was had by all, and sounds of laughter filled our campus. A HUGE thank you to our PTSA, student leadership, and all our local business sponsors! As we take steps to regain pre-Covid normalcy, we wish all our learners a safe and healthy summer, and best wishes in all their future adventures. Alameda Yellow Jackets you are SO loved!
Krystel Lockyer,
Pocatello