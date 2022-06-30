We should celebrate Independence Day and not the fourth of July. Because
of the sacrifices of our Founding Fathers, we live in a nation where we
are free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny.
The Declaration of Independence states that our rights come from God and
government is needed only to protect those rights with our US
Constitution including The Bill of Rights. During the pandemic our
individual rights were violated. Schools, select businesses, churches,
support groups, etc. were unconstitutionally closed.
Patrick Henry said that this nation was founded on Christian principles
contained in the Holy Bible. The Supreme Court in 1892 ruled that “our
institutions are emphatically Christian.”
George Washington stated that the Christian religion and morality were
indispensable supports for good government. George Mason during the 1787
Constitutional Convention said that if we stopped worshiping Jesus
Christ as Lord of the land, Providence (God) would punish us with
natural calamities. Perhaps that is happening today as we defile God by
killing the unborn, etc.
Presently, we have separation of church and state, although not found in
the First Amendment of the Constitution. Eight words (taken out of
context) from President Jefferson's 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists
was used to remove Biblical principles from our schools and public
institutions. In 1962 and 1963, the Supreme Court banned prayer and
Bible study in public schools. This has resulted in secular humanism's
moral decay.
The Founding Fathers did not want a state church or denomination. They
wanted religion, morality and knowledge to be taught in schools which
was included in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 concerning new states
joining the Union.
President Jefferson ordered that the Bible be read in Washington, D.C.
Schools. Congress purchased 20,000 Bibles and authorized the government
printing of Bibles. The Motto of the Revolutionary War for Independence
was: “No king, but King Jesus.”
The Founders honored Independence Day as a religious holiday because the
author of liberty, Jesus Christ, made freedom and independence possible
for us. To verify our Christian heritage, contact www.wallbuilders.com
<http://www.wallbuilders.com/>. Celebrate Independence Day by giving
thanks to God for liberty and freedom.
A concerned citizen, Adrian Arp, Ph.D.,
Filer, Idaho
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.