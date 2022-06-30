We should celebrate Independence Day and not the fourth of July. Because

of the sacrifices of our Founding Fathers, we live in a nation where we

are free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny.

The Declaration of Independence states that our rights come from God and

government is needed only to protect those rights with our US

Constitution including The Bill of Rights. During the pandemic our

individual rights were violated. Schools, select businesses, churches,

support groups, etc. were unconstitutionally closed.

Patrick Henry said that this nation was founded on Christian principles

contained in the Holy Bible. The Supreme Court in 1892 ruled that “our

institutions are emphatically Christian.”

George Washington stated that the Christian religion and morality were

indispensable supports for good government. George Mason during the 1787

Constitutional Convention said that if we stopped worshiping Jesus

Christ as Lord of the land, Providence (God) would punish us with

natural calamities.  Perhaps that is happening today as we defile God by

killing the unborn, etc.

Presently, we have separation of church and state, although not found in

the First Amendment of the Constitution. Eight words (taken out of

context) from President Jefferson's 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptists

was used to remove Biblical principles from our schools and public

institutions. In 1962 and 1963, the Supreme Court banned prayer and

Bible study in public schools. This has resulted in secular humanism's

moral decay.

The Founding Fathers did not want a state church or denomination. They

wanted religion, morality and knowledge to be taught in schools which

was included in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 concerning new states

joining the Union.

President Jefferson ordered that the Bible be read in Washington, D.C.

Schools. Congress purchased 20,000 Bibles and authorized the government

printing of Bibles. The Motto of the Revolutionary War for Independence

was: “No king, but King Jesus.”

The Founders honored Independence Day as a religious holiday because the

author of liberty, Jesus Christ, made freedom and independence possible

for us. To verify our Christian heritage, contact www.wallbuilders.com

<http://www.wallbuilders.com/>.  Celebrate Independence Day by giving

thanks to God for liberty and freedom.

A concerned citizen, Adrian Arp, Ph.D.,

Filer, Idaho