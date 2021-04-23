Cedar Badge is an amazing program for youth to be a part of. Also known as National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) it instills in youth great leadership skills. They program is great because there is always fun activities. It also introduces you to new people from all over the state. The skills that are taught last a lifetime and can be applied to any situation you find yourself in. Every youth should attend Cedar Badge. For more information, visit tetonscouts.org.
Joseph Lowder,
Sea Scout Ship 1492,
Pocatello