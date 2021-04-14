Cattle ranchers are committed to the environment for the future
With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind. As a fifth-generation rancher in Idaho, I am proud that I provide both high-quality beef for consumers today and maintain the land to provide a better future for generations to come.
My family’s multi-generational ranch in Idaho is one example of how farmers and ranchers across the United States are dedicated to improving the land we have been blessed to manage. I want to show my children what sustainability looks like by putting our cattle, our land and our natural resources first.
As part of our commitment to the land and our cattle, we installed a water pipeline system allowing us to effectively manage more acreage, reduce the threat of wildfires and help local wildlife thrive by supplying water to a high-desert region which receives only 10 inches of rainfall per year, on average. We must acknowledge that without cattle producers, conservation of the native lands would not be possible.
This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.
I am committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.
Kim Brackett,
Homedale