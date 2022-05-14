Name: Greg Cates
Hometown: Pocatello
Age: 53
Professional or Personal Background
I’m married with 5 children and I live in Pocatello. I have served the citizens as a Police Officer for 15 years. I'm currently assigned to the Patrol Division. I have 18 years prior experience as a private investigator and bail enforcement agent. I've spent my entire adult life conducting investigations and solving complex problems while working under the most stressful conditions imaginable. Over the last 35 years, I have done thousands of investigations and have supervised large numbers of diverse employees. There’s no doubt my life experience, leadership skills, and work history will be invaluable to the Assessor’s Office.
Why are you running for office?
In just a few short years, our property taxes went from reasonable to outrageous. People are now struggling to make their house payments and, in some cases, they’re actually losing their homes. The sad thing is no one in our local government seems to care. There’s no outrage or sense of urgency. Just excuses and failed promises. That’s going to change. You know the old saying “If you want something done right, do it yourself.” Well, that’s exactly why I’m running for Bannock County Assessor. Because the system has failed us and it’s time to let them know – Enough is Enough!!! We cannot just sit around while people get taxed out of their homes. It's time to get involved and start rebuilding the future we all deserve. We do that by making our voices heard on election day.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
Without question, the biggest issue is property taxes. We have reached a tipping point in our community where people are now losing their homes or moving away to avoid the inevitable. This level of over-taxation cannot be tolerated another minute. So how do we fix it? The first step to recovery is admitting there’s a problem. My opponent has refused to do that. I believe the path forward starts by bringing parity back to the assessment process. Simply put, placing a fair-market value on all taxable property in Bannock County to ensure an equitable distribution of the property tax burden. Right now, that is not happening. I've found the property assessments to be very inconsistent and unfair for a lot of people. When I’m elected as Bannock County Assessor, fair and accurate assessments will be my #1 priority.
Why should voters elect you?
The citizens of Bannock County have an important decision to make. Do they want 4 more years of business as usual or do they want something better? I’m the only candidate running for County Assessor that has the courage and fortitude to do whatever it takes to make things right again. I've shown throughout my campaign and professional career that I’m willing to risk everything to do the right thing. I’m ready and willing to take on this fight! So I’m reaching out and asking for your vote in the Primary Election on May 17, 2022. When I'm elected as Bannock County Assessor, I promise to do everything in my power to make this county a better place to live. Because life is hard enough without having to worry about losing your home.
Name: Anita Hymas
Hometown: Chubbuck
Age: 62
Professional or Personal Background
I have been married for 38 years to Brian. We have an awesome daughter and have both lived in Bannock county the majority of our lives. I have worked for the Assessors office since 1978 while a Senior in High School. I took another job in 1980 but returned to the office in 1982. I have worn many hats and through my dedication and work ethic I have worked my way up to Chief Deputy and now I want the opportunity to serve the county as Assessor to use all my experience to put my ideas to work.
Why are you running for office?
I am running because I want to use my years of experience and ideas to improve in many areas in our office. I am running because I love my job and our staff. I believe working together we can make a difference in Bannock County Residents that come to our office for help will experience great customer service and be given the opportunity to be heard. I want the public to be better informed about what happens and when it happens in our office, I will do this by means of social media, newspapers and any other means to enhance transparency in our office, I want the chance to put my own ideas to work and be able to help the Assessors office meet the needs of all Bannock County residents. I will be able to achieve these goals because of my experience and knowledge of this office.
In your view, what is the biggest issue in the race?
I feel the biggest issue in this race are both residential and commercial assessed values and transparency of the way we assess properties . We have been going through a conversion for the last four years to a new appraisal system and now that we have completed the conversion of all residential property for 2022 we can be more accurate in our appraisals going forward. I want to see this process all the way through. I also want to make sure that commercial properties also are brought into equity and see the conversion completed for those properties as well in 2022 and finalizing the conversion in 2023. I can make this happen because I know how the Computer assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) system works and how we look at sales data to make values fair and equitable and also making sure the tax payers are both informed and heard.
Why should voters elect you?
Because I know the job. I have well established relationships with county officials, other departments, realtors, title companies and other entities including the Idaho State tax Commission. I am able to help out when needed to help meet deadlines or when we are in busy times by actually being able to the work alongside the staff because I have worked in those positions. I am committed to the citizens of Bannock County which can be seen through my dedication to the job for all these years. I want to help Bannock County to excel into the future and the Assessor’s office is very important in that process, Because of my background I will work to bring the Assessors office into the future and meet the needs of the residents of Bannock County and keep all property values fair and equitable.