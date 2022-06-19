POCATELLO — Over 1,100 Idaho Power customers on the city's north side were without power for over four hours on Sunday after a car struck a power pole.
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Quinn Road and did not result in any injuries but resulted in the power outage.
The accident caused Pocatello police and firefighters to temporarily shut down West Quinn Road while Idaho Power crews worked on restoring power.
Idaho Power reported around 7:10 p.m. Sunday that power had been restored to all of its customers.
The crash is being investigated by Pocatello police.
