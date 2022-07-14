In reading the July 5th Idaho State Journal, several stories involving successful and unsuccessful candidates from Idaho’s last election jumped out at me.
Raul Labrador, this state’s unqualified attorney general, whom Idaho’s conservative voters in their collective wisdom (?) elected over a perfectly good incumbent, doubled down on his lack of legal acumen by telling the Central Health District to remove all recommendations for wearing masks from district communications as COVID once again spikes, thus proving he is equally unqualified to offer medical advice. Labrador apparently is influenced by CDH board member and pompous ass Dr. Robin Cole, an anti-masker who called COVID vaccination “needle rape.”
Lt. Governor and failed gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin’s final paycheck for fiscal year 2022 was $20.20. She was sued by the Idaho Press Club and a judge ruled she illegally withheld public records from her education (?) task force. Her bill for legal expenses was some $29,000 which she wanted Idaho’s taxpayers to fund. That didn’t happen and the state has been withholding funding from her office so it wouldn’t run a budget deficit. The office barely crept under the wire, ending the fiscal year with a 72-cent balance.
Remember that scamp Ammon Bundy? He is still apparently campaigning for governor. Bundy has been in the public eye because he uses an office chair for public transportation, because his father apparently (lots of apparentlys when discussing Bundy) thinks the federal government should pay him for grazing his cattle on public land, and because he ignores court orders. Bundy and associate Diego Rodriguez raised a ruckus at St. Luke’s Hospital, causing them to be sued for defamation and harassment. Bundy continues to defame St. Luke's, while Rodriguez has possibly fled the state.
Finally, Gov. Brad Little will have another record state budget surplus to administer. Last year, Little put a lot of money into education, including teachers’ raises. While well-intentioned, it was too little to raise Idaho’s standing among the states who most-poorly fund education. Here’s hoping the recently-reelected Guv keeps raising teachers’ salaries and stops Idaho’s educators from continuing their flights to Wyoming, Montana and Utah.
Glenn Alford,
Pocatello