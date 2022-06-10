Lance Armstrong was quoted once as saying, “I thought I knew what fear was, until I heard the words, ‘You have cancer.’”
Cancer, even the word itself, strikes fear in all of us. We are blessed to live in a time where we have several treatment options. Technology and amazing cancer centers with amazing teams of doctors can give us some hope if we or a loved one were ever to hear those words. But we can still do more.
For this small article, I am not referring to prevention and potential avoidance of the word and diagnosis. I am talking treatment. According to a new analysis by researchers at Yale University and Vassar College, published on May 27 in JAMA Health Forum, America spends twice as much on cancer care as the average high-income country, but its cancer mortality rates are only slightly better than average.
Senior author Cary Gross, a professor of medicine and director of the National Clinician Scholars Program at Yale, stated the U.S. spends over $200 billion per year on cancer care. This equates to $600 per person, as compared to the average of $300 per person across other high-income countries.
The researchers found that national cancer care spending showed no relationship to population-level cancer mortality rates. Six countries — Australia, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Korea and Switzerland — had both lower cancer mortality rates and lower spending than the United States.
Of course, there are several variables here that could be factored in, but through empirical observation I have realized that a major difference in cancer care in these countries versus the U.S. involves lifestyle and support systems. We need to do more than surgery, chemotherapeutic drugs and radiation. We need to talk lifestyle during treatment and following.
Diet, movement, stress management, relationship healing, etc. Just the other day I was told by a wonderful person going through cancer treatment that when she asked the cancer doctor about possible dietary changes she could make to improve her outcome, he stated it did not matter what she ate.
Maybe that $300 extra spent per person on cancer in our country could go to cancer lifestyle coaches? Maybe we can improve our mortality rates by improving quality of life and lifestyle choices if that word ever shows up in your world?
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.