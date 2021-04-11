The Inkom Volunteer Fire Department responded to a wildfire at the top of Sorelle Road north of Inkom at 4 pm this afternoon.
The initial investigation indicates that campfire embers carried by wind landed in nearby grass and brush which ignited and fire spread into trees along a nearby creek.
A water tender and 2 brush engines responded to find a smoldering and creeping fire which was quickly extinguished. No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries occurred.
Firefighters from the Inkom Fire Department left the scene at around 6 pm, and the fire was limited to less than an acre.
Residents need to be aware that many grasses and brush are still dormant coming out of winter and therefore extremely dry and primed to burn. Recent rain and snow events have provided some moisture; however, windy conditions before and after storms quickly dry out the dormant vegetation which has not begun to draw moisture from the ground.
If you are planning any burning on your property or starting a campfire in back country, we recommend you contact the local fire department to check conditions, get required burn permits, make sure you have plenty of water immediately available, and closely monitor wind conditions prior to and during any burning.
In addition, don’t leave any fire unattended or assume it is out because you don’t see visible smoke. Heat can remain trapped under matted grass or ashes that appear burned and reignite as temperatures rise, humidity falls or wind speeds increase during the day.