POCATELLO — This Thursday, one local car club is looking to bring back a popular tradition that’ll give people a reason to dust off their grandfather’s old Thunderbird and rev that engine without worrying what the neighbors will think.
The Pocatello Car Club Facebook group is holding a Thursday Night Cruise, where anyone who owns an automobile — whether it be a beloved hunk of junk or a sports car that could land the front cover of Hot Rod Magazine — is invited to cruise along Main Street in downtown Pocatello from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Organizer Brad Andres explained he’s already seen interest from dozens of car enthusiasts in the Facebook group who plan or hope to attend. The event, which Andres explained is “a little bit like a car show, a little bit like a parade, and a little bit like a car meet” is geared towards reviving the popular 1950s, '60s and '70s Main Street cruises that were a big part of the country’s social culture during that time.
“I grew up in the '70s and one of the fun things we did back then was cruising the Main,” said Andres, who is holding the event with the help of his 17-year-old son, Bridger. “Let’s bring that back to Pocatello.”
For those unfamiliar with the tradition, Andres explained that it’s simple: bring a car that you’d like to show off and drive a route that brings you down Main Street in downtown Pocatello. Loop back around, hit the underpass tunnel and rev up your engine for the best audible experience possible, and park at one of the many lots along the street to wave down fellow cruisers whose cars you’re interested in admiring up close. Repeat as many times as you wish — the objective is to see and be seen. The ultimate objective is to look cool while doing it.
“Back in the '70s it was a big deal, and it was really fun. Everybody was out there,” said Andres. “If you had an old beater of a car or if you had a car that was on the front page of Hot Rod Magazine, it didn’t matter. Everybody just cruised up and down Main Street.”
While the tradition has faded over the years and may be unfamiliar to younger generations, Andres explained that it was his son who approached him about wanting to hold a car-oriented event.
“(Bridger) got into cars when he was 15, and he came to me saying, ‘You know what would be fun is if we put on a car show,'” said Andres.
The two quickly realized that Southeast Idaho already had a myriad of car shows available, many of which were well-established with big-name sponsors, so they instead put their sights on the idea of hosting a cruise. It would be a great way to bring car enthusiasts of all generations together, and a good avenue for Bridger to continue to explore his interest in the world of chrome and cylinders.
At the age of only 17, Bridger has already dipped decently into the car scene. He’s fixed up several trucks and cars, including a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria police interceptor, which he put a lift kit on and recently “broke into a million pieces” during Kuna’s Nitty Gritty RallyX race, where he placed first. He’s also gotten into rally racing, and is even working with professional Formula Drift Driver and Pocatello local Rudy Hansen.
“He has me working his pit crew and has me work on his cars,” said Bridger. “I’m not the best, you know, but I think the guy likes me and he likes taking me along on these trips and teaching me as much as he can.”
Bridger, who started out as a video game streamer with 25,000 followers and was averaging $1,500 per month, eventually grew out of first-person shooter games and started delving deeper into the world of rally races.
“He’s taken that energy he put into gaming and put it into racing,” said Andres.
For the Main Street cruise event on Thursday, Bridger explained he’s planning to load up a pickup with friends and drive the route to experience some of the fun that older generations are familiar with.
“I’m going to try and load up the bed with as many people as I can and they’ll be all screaming and yelling and having as much fun as they can,” he said. “But the biggest thing is to be safe, don’t go over the top, and make sure everybody has a good time.”
Ensuring that the event doesn’t get out of hand is something Andres said they’ll be enforcing strictly.
“The number one rule is do not break any laws,” he said. “What killed it back then and what would kill it now is alcohol, people doing burnouts and driving recklessly. Please be cool and do not ruin this for the rest of us.”
As for those itching to pull the old Mustang out of the garage, Andres has a few fun additional activities they can get involved in. At the Center Street underpass he’ll be running a live stream from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. where cruisers can rev their engines full blast, with a competition running as to who has the best sound while passing through the tunnel. Interested viewers can check out the Pocatello Car Club Facebook group to watch. Those who want to compete can join the group simply by answering a few questions.
After the cruise, club members will be meeting at the Sand Trap for dinner, and an upcoming poker run will held from May 22 until May 26. Those interested can check out the club’s Facebook page for more details and to also join the group to stay in the loop regarding any car events in the future.
If the cruise sees enough interest and excitement, the father-and-son duo explained they’d like to host a cruise once a month on every third Thursday. Getting people off their phones, out the door, and experiencing life on different roads—whether it be on Main Street for a cruise or a dirt road perfect for rally racing—is something the pair aim to achieve.
“If you have something you want to do, just get out there and do it,” said Bridger. “You can’t just sit around here in Pocatello and expect people to make you go have fun. I ask people to hang out and they go, ‘Sorry, no, I just want to sit around at home and play on my phone’ while I’m out here on these dirt roads having fun. I’m helping my dad put together this car club, I’m doing rally cross, I’m racing, I’ve got these cars… I just want to have as much fun as I can while I’m still young.”
For anyone interested in learning more about the Thursday Night Cruise and its route, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/798614441874449. For those interested in learning more about Bridger’s racing endeavors and supporting him, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheRayvanMan/.
