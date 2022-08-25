California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California shows some smuggled animals from Mexico and Hong Kong into the U.S. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Manuel Perez, of Oxnard, Calif., who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the U.S., including 60 reptiles, hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty to federal charges.

 HOGP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges.

Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife trafficking.