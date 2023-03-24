This week's tribute to National Nutrition Month and Fuel for the Future theme will dive into how food is packaged and sold.
With COVID-19, aspects of the food industry and grocers made a rapid shift to address public safety when handling fresh food by adopting packaged foods provided a sense of security during uncertain times. Many bulk sections in supermarkets were closed due to them being high-touch areas.
Single-use plastic bags take at least 50 years to break down, and most plastics can take up to 1,000 years. Five hundred years for one-time use Styrofoam cups — 500 years!
To reduce the amount of plastic packaging, find options with minimal packaging. For example, explore your local grocery store's (now open) bulk section. Buying in bulk reduces packaging, and bulk foods can be considerably less expensive. You can also buy the amount you need or even try something new in smaller quantities. For example, some bulk sections have a variety of whole grains you may have never tried. Testing a small amount can allow you to try whole grains like quinoa, freekeh or barley.
Choosing food with less packaging can be challenging, but everything is packaged one way or another, right? Correct, but consider this. Choose the larger container if it is a regularly consumed food product in your household. For example, buy one large tub of yogurt versus 10 small plastic yogurt containers. Take the large container of yogurt and portion it out into small jars. Invest in reusable food and drink containers. Bring your own bags to the grocery store.
Finally, learn how to preserve your food! Purchasing glass jars can be an investment, but when cared for, they can last many years. Call the Extension office to express interest in learning how to can your food, and we'll schedule a class.
Making little changes does add up!
Source: U.S. National Park Service; Mote Marine Lab, Sarasota, FL.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
