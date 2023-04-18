Road closed

Hawthorne Road in Pocatello is expected to be closed for several hours after a beer truck struck a power pole on Tuesday morning.

POCATELLO — A busy Pocatello road is expected to be closed for several hours after a truck hit a utility pole on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Hawthorne Road at Jensen Street around 8 a.m. and involved a beer truck crashing into a CenturyLink pole, Pocatello police said.

