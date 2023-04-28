Seems the book burning craze that has become a national cancer has reached the doors of our fine Marshall public library.
It is my firm belief that a vast majority of those harping to ban books most likely don't even own a library card. Nevermind they've probably never read a single book they want to throw into the burn bin. I have no evidence of this but I'm betting if you're willing to ask these book burners when the last time they checked a book out from the library, blank stares and silence would be your answer.
Since my retirement three years ago I've been to Marshal public library every month if not more. The experience has been very welcoming every time.
Books have provided my family and I knowledge, entertainment, insight and taken me to far away places.
The simplest answer to this dilemma is if you don't like the topic of a book or movie, quite simply don't read or watch it. We as a community shouldn't restrict our neighbors from their right to obtain knowledge, entertainment and escape.
I get the arguments, though I don't necessarily agree with what books are used in the education system. We're not talking about what books teachers provide students here. We're talking about a PUBLIC library has to offer!! Nobody is forced to enter that building, never mind check out and read any book found in that building.
My wife and I have struggled with this term of "woke" we've been bombarded with. Just what on earth does it mean? It's become a battle cry for those book burners and their leadership. Why wouldn't we and our children want to know the facts of slavery, war, diversity and other seemingly scary subjects? We've come to interpret "woke" as a person that is "Wide Open to Knowledge and Education". With this definition why wouldn't these book burners want to be "woke"?
How about this for a solution? Take all the books in the Marshall public library that appear on the book burner's lists and place them on a separate set of shelves in a separate section clearly marked as "these books may have material found objectionable to you. Read at your own risk." Do this and I'm willing to bet this section will become the most visited of any other shelves in the library.
Do the right thing Pocatello city council! Burn the list of books these fanatics have offered up to be banned.
