Seems the book burning craze that has become a national cancer has reached the doors of our fine Marshall public library.

It is my firm belief that a vast majority of those harping to ban books most likely don't even own a library card. Nevermind they've probably never read a single book they want to throw into the burn bin. I have no evidence of this but I'm betting if you're willing to ask these book burners when the last time they checked a book out from the library, blank stares and silence would be your answer.

