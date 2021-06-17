In conjunction with Bannock County, the City of Pocatello has implemented a burn ban starting Sunday June 20th for all open burning of solid fuels such as wood, paper and charcoal within the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) areas of Pocatello in accordance with Resolution 2014-13. This ban will remain in full force and effect until at such time it is repealed or October 1, 2021, whichever occurs first.
The use of liquefied petroleum (LP) and natural gas fire pits, barbeque grills, charcoal briquette grills, and portable outdoor fireplaces when used in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions and sound fire prevention practices, are exempt from this ban. The WUI areas are indicated in yellow and orange on the map. The map can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yt3jxpbh
As a reminder, Pocatello Municipal Code prohibits open burning city-wide, as defined in the 2018 International Fire Code, except by permit issued through the Pocatello Fire Department in accordance with state regulations. Burn permits are still available for areas NOT located within WUI boundaries. Permit rules must be followed with strict observance and may be revoked upon failure to comply. Recreational fires, portable outdoor fireplaces, and LP fuel cooking appliances as defined by above referenced fire code, are exempt from open burning regulations in non-interface areas.
Individuals with questions or concerns regarding this ban should contact the Pocatello Fire Department at 208-234-6201.