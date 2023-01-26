Ammon Bundy for Governor

Ammon Bundy announces his run for governor before a small gathering of supporters and news media in front of the Idaho State Capitol on March 10, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Former gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday rather than proceed with the trial set for this week.

The trespassing charge stems from an incident when Bundy refused to leave the property of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian in March 2022.

(2) comments

wildbill789

Too much money to be made from the right-wing radicals.

Mike Mathews

I got a better idea..... why doesn't ammon bundy leave Idaho alone?

