CHUBBUCK — Several people enjoyed a rare and memorable wildlife sighting in an urban setting on Thursday morning.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game received reports just after 9 a.m. of a bull moose roaming through the neighborhood around Chubbuck Elementary School, off of Hawthorne Road.
Callers reported seeing the moose in yards along Joy Street and near Chubbuck Road, as well as in a field behind the school, according to a Fish and Game press release.
Officers from Fish and Game and the Chubbuck Police Department soon found the moose and monitored its movements, according to Fish and Game. The bull reportedly walked south of the intersection of Siphon and North Laughran roads and eventually worked its way into the Portneuf River bottoms.
“When we first got the calls, we weren’t sure what our day was going to hold for us or the moose,” Regional Conservation Officer Scott Wright said in the press release. “Sometimes moose get set in their ways and won’t leave an area. In this case, the moose strolled through open areas and yards, across streets, from pasture to pasture, and right out of town. It was the perfect ending for a wildlife call like this one.”
Fish and Game warned that moose can become defensive when people approach them and can also pose a hazard to motorists. They advised the public to give moose and other large wild animals plenty of space.
Moose are frequent visitors to open spaces in the rural areas west and south of Chubbuck, especially near the river bottom, but sightings in town are uncommon according to Fish and Game.
“A huge thanks goes to those who reported the moose as well as to the city of Chubbuck police and animal control officers who responded,” Wright said in the press release.