CHUBBUCK — Just after 9:00 am on Thursday, Jan. 6, Idaho Department of Fish and Game received several reports of a bull moose moving through neighborhoods near Chubbuck Elementary School off of Hawthorne Road.
One caller had seen the moose hanging out in yards along Joy Street and near Chubbuck Road. Other calls reported the moose in the field behind the elementary school.
Moose can sometimes be defensive if people approach them, and these large animals certainly can be a hazard to motorists when crossing streets.
Idaho Fish and Game personnel along with City of Chubbuck police officers and animal control officers responded to the area. Together they monitored the movements of the moose as it eventually worked its way south of the intersection of Siphon and N. Laughran Roads into the Portneuf River bottoms.
Story continues below video
“When we first got the calls, we weren’t sure what our day was going to hold for us or the moose,” says Regional Conservation Officer Scott Wright. “Sometimes moose get set in their ways and won’t leave an area. In this case, the moose strolled through open areas and yards, across streets, from pasture to pasture, and right out of town. It was the perfect ending for a wildlife call like this one.”
Moose are quite often seen in the open spaces and pastures in the rural area to the west and south of Chubbuck, especially next to the river bottom. However, sightings in town are not as common. Fish and Game cautions the public to always give wildlife their space to avoid potentially dangerous encounters.
“A huge thanks goes to those who reported the moose as well as to the City of Chubbuck police and animal control officers who responded,” said Wright.