Bull elk

A bull elk was shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. The elk was likely killed sometime after Oct. 24.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in Southeast Idaho.

On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of a 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.

